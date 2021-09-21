AP Assembly Privilege committee to report the assembly seeking action against the opposition MLAs

The assembly privilege committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the committee had come to a consensus that the opposition party MLAs Atchennaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu had misled the assembly. The Privilege Committee meeting chaired by him ended on Tuesday. He later told the media that they would report to the assembly to take action against the opposition MLAs.



The chairman said that Kuna Ravi has sent s message that he was not available at the time of the notices. However, the complainants stated that they were available hence they were told to submit evidence and a decision on action against Kuna Ravi would be taken after scrutiny of the evidence.



On the other hand, the committee had sought more information on the complaint against Nimmagadda Ramesh. He said that the committee will recommend action against Achennaidu and Nimmala on the complaint of Srikanth Reddy that the House was misled. The committee concluded that Atchennaidu had misled the House on liquor shops and Nimmala Ramanaidu on the issue of old-age pensions.



It is learned that the Privilege Committee has pardoned Atchennaidu after considering his apology on the complaint that he had insulted the Speaker.