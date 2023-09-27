AP assembly session begins; Govt. to introduce Contract Employees Regularisation Bill

The Andhra Pradesh state assembly meetings commenced on the fifth day, and during the day, the Government plans to introduce the Contractual Employees Regularisation Bill in the Legislative Assembly.



Additionally, there will be discussions regarding the Amaravati inner ring road alignment scandal, reforms in the medical and health sector, and the development of temples.

In the legislative council, the members will discuss reforms in the skill development, education sector, and medical sector. Today marks the final day of the assembly meetings, and the sessions will conclude today.

Meanwhile, the question hour is continuing in the house. The sessions have begun with pandemonium in the house on the first day and followed by few TDP members being suspended and the others boycotting the assembly resulted in the smooth running of the house.

In the last two days, the government has passed the several bills in the house and the discussions was held on various issues. The government seems to have taken up the sessions to complete the bills and to woo the people ahead of speculations over the simultaneous elections.