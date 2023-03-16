AP Assembly session: Finance Minister tables Budget 2023-24, here are the allocations
The Andhra Pradesh government introduced the Budget in the Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a total of Rs.2,79,279 crore rupees. He said that budget aim for the comprehensive development along with the welfare of all communities.
Meanwhile, the assembly Speaker expressed anger at the behaviour of the TDP members. He said it is not right to block the budget and suggested them to walk out from the house if you don't like it. The Speaker suspended the TDP members from the AP Assembly due to repeated obstruction of the budget.
According to the budget, Revenue expenditure is recorded as Rs.2,28,540 crores, Capital expenditure Rs.31,061 crores, Revenue deficit of Rs.22,316 crores, Financial deficit of Rs.54,587 crores. The Revenue deficit in GSDP is recorded as 3.77 percent, AP fiscal deficit as 1.54 percent
Here are the budget allocations made to the various departments
YSR Pension Gift - Rs.21,434.72 Crores
YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs.4,020 crores
Jagananna Vidya Deevena Rs.2,841.64 crores
Jagananna Dharam Devena- Rs.2,200 crores
YSR-PM Bima Yojana- Rs.1600 crores
Rs.1,000 crore for interest-free loans to Dwacra communities
Rs 500 crore interest free loans to farmers
YSR Kapu Nestham- Rs. 550 crores
Jagananna Chedodu-Rs.350 crores
YSR Vahanamitra-Rs.275 crores
YSR Netanna Nestham- Rs.200 Crores
YSR Matsyakara Bharosa-Rs.125 crores
Diesel subsidy for fishermen-Rs.50 crores
Compensation to farmer families-Rs.20 crores
Law Nestham- Rs.17 crores
Jagananna Todu - Rs.35 Crores
EBC Nestham - Rs.610 crores
YSR Kalyanamastu - Rs.200 crores
YSR Asara - Rs.6700 crores
YSR Cheyutha -Rs.5000 crores
Amma Vodi - Rs.6,500 crores
A total of Rs.54,228.36 crores for DBT schemes
Price Stabilization Funds - Rs .3,000 crores
Farm Mechanization- Rs. 1,212 crore
Rs 3,500 crores for Manabadi Nadu-Nedu.
Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Rs.560 Crores
Panchayati Raj rural development - Rs.15,873 crores
Municipal and urban development h Rs.9,381 crores
Skill Development - Rs. 1,166 crores
Department of Youth Development, Tourism and Culture - Rs. 1,291 crores
Welfare of Schedule Castes - Rs.20,005 crores
Welfare of Schedule Tribes - Rs. 6,929 crores
Welfare of Backward Classes - Rs. 38,605 crores
Kapu welfare - Rs.4,887 crores
Welfare of Minorities - Rs. 4,203 crores
Houses for all the poor Rs.5,600 crores
Industries, Commerce - Rs.2,602 crores
Roads and Buildings Department - Rs.9,118 crores
For development of water resources (Irrigation) - Rs.11,908 crores
Department of Environment, Forest Science and Technology- Rs.685 crores
Energy - Rs.6,456 crores
Village and Ward Secretariat Department- Rs.3,858 crores
Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam - Rs.532 crores