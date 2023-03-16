AP Assembly session: Finance Minister tables Budget 2023-24, here are the allocations

The Andhra Pradesh government introduced the Budget in the Assembly on Wednesday. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a total of Rs.2,79,279 crore rupees. He said that budget aim for the comprehensive development along with the welfare of all communities.



Meanwhile, the assembly Speaker expressed anger at the behaviour of the TDP members. He said it is not right to block the budget and suggested them to walk out from the house if you don't like it. The Speaker suspended the TDP members from the AP Assembly due to repeated obstruction of the budget.



According to the budget, Revenue expenditure is recorded as Rs.2,28,540 crores, Capital expenditure Rs.31,061 crores, Revenue deficit of Rs.22,316 crores, Financial deficit of Rs.54,587 crores. The Revenue deficit in GSDP is recorded as 3.77 percent, AP fiscal deficit as 1.54 percent



Here are the budget allocations made to the various departments



YSR Pension Gift - Rs.21,434.72 Crores



YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs.4,020 crores

Jagananna Vidya Deevena Rs.2,841.64 crores

Jagananna Dharam Devena- Rs.2,200 crores

YSR-PM Bima Yojana- Rs.1600 crores

Rs.1,000 crore for interest-free loans to Dwacra communities

Rs 500 crore interest free loans to farmers

YSR Kapu Nestham- Rs. 550 crores

Jagananna Chedodu-Rs.350 crores

YSR Vahanamitra-Rs.275 crores

YSR Netanna Nestham- Rs.200 Crores

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa-Rs.125 crores

Diesel subsidy for fishermen-Rs.50 crores

Compensation to farmer families-Rs.20 crores

Law Nestham- Rs.17 crores

Jagananna Todu - Rs.35 Crores

EBC Nestham - Rs.610 crores

YSR Kalyanamastu - Rs.200 crores

YSR Asara - Rs.6700 crores

YSR Cheyutha -Rs.5000 crores

Amma Vodi - Rs.6,500 crores

A total of Rs.54,228.36 crores for DBT schemes

Price Stabilization Funds - Rs .3,000 crores

Farm Mechanization- Rs. 1,212 crore

Rs 3,500 crores for Manabadi Nadu-Nedu.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Rs.560 Crores

Panchayati Raj rural development - Rs.15,873 crores

Municipal and urban development h Rs.9,381 crores

Skill Development - Rs. 1,166 crores

Department of Youth Development, Tourism and Culture - Rs. 1,291 crores

Welfare of Schedule Castes - Rs.20,005 crores

Welfare of Schedule Tribes - Rs. 6,929 crores

Welfare of Backward Classes - Rs. 38,605 crores

Kapu welfare - Rs.4,887 crores

Welfare of Minorities - Rs. 4,203 crores

Houses for all the poor Rs.5,600 crores

Industries, Commerce - Rs.2,602 crores

Roads and Buildings Department - Rs.9,118 crores

For development of water resources (Irrigation) - Rs.11,908 crores

Department of Environment, Forest Science and Technology- Rs.685 crores

Energy - Rs.6,456 crores

Village and Ward Secretariat Department- Rs.3,858 crores

Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam - Rs.532 crores