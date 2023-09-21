AP Assembly session from today

Vijayawada: The AP Assembly session that would begin from Thursday promises to be a stormy one. While the TDP wants to raise the issue of alleged illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, the ruling party will try to take on the opposition and may initiate a discussion on the Skill Development issue to prove that there was a scam and hence Naidu was arrested. The government is also likely to introduce a bill on the Guaranteed Pension Scheme.



The five-day session will be held amidst tense political scenarios. The TDP cadre are staging protests and conducting relay fast across the state opposing the arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Section 144 and Police Act 30 has been clamped across the state to prevent any untoward incident.

Opposition parties allege that the government would foist more cases on him to see that he does not come out of jail so easily. They also allege that more arrests were in the pipeline and apart from Nara Lokesh being arrested, notices to Pawan Kalyan would also be given in the skill development case.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has challenged the TDP leaders to attend the Assembly session where the YCP and TDP can participate in the open debate on the Skill Development Corporation case.

The possibility of a discussion on the shifting of state administration to Visakhapatnam may also come up for discussion as the Chief Minister stated on Wednesday that the government will move to the port city after Dasara.