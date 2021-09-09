AP Assembly session likely from September 22

Amaravati: The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is likely to begin from September 22. An official announcement from the Speaker's office is expected on Monday.

According to sources, the Assembly session is likely to be held for about a week. Though the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman to the Legislative Council is due, it is understood that the opinion within the government is divided on this issue. Some want that the present short session should be held under the chairmanship of pro tem chairman. It may be mentioned here that there are 11 MLC posts lying vacant under the local bodies' quota. Since the government is confident of winning all the 11 seats, it feels that it would be advantageous to wait till winter session to elect the new chairman and deputy chairman.

During the monsoon session, the government is likely to discuss the various ongoing welfare schemes and the measures it had taken to manage the Covid pandemic. A discussion on the state financial situation is also likely.