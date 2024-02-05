AP assembly sessions to begin today, governor to address the both houses

The Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly and legislative council meetings will commence on Monday, starting at 10 am. The Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, will deliver a speech addressing the members from both houses at the beginning of these meetings. Following this, the Legislative Affairs Advisory Committee (BAC) will convene and determine the schedule for these meetings.

On the 7th of this month, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the Vote-on Account Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, in light of the upcoming general elections. While the complete budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be presented later, the vote -on Account budget for the first three months of the fiscal year (April to June) will be approved by the Assembly.

The Assembly's approval will be sought for the funds required for employee salaries, social pensions, ongoing schemes, and programs from April to June through the Oton account budget. Before this, a cabinet meeting will be held at the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at 8 am on the 7th to approve the Vote-on-account budget.