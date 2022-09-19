AP assembly speaker suspends TDP MLAs from the house for third day

The TDP MLAs were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh assembly for the third consecutive day on Monday as the members insisted that they should be given an opportunity for discussion in the assembly session.



They besieged the podium shouting slogans calling Jagan a traitor to the farmers and demanding to give them a chance to discuss the problems of the farmers.

On the other hand, YSRCP MLAs raised slogans saying Chandrababu 420. State Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy recommended the suspension of the members as they were obstructing the question hour, and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP MLAs for one day.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram fumed at TDP MLAs for obstructing the house proceedings and said that it is not good to waste the assembly time.