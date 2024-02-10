  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram issues notices to four defected MLAs

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram
x

 Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram once again issued notices to the MLAs who defected from the YSRCP in the matter of disqualification petitions.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram once again issued notices to the MLAs who defected from the YSRCP in the matter of disqualification petitions. Assembly Speaker Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued notices to attend the inquiry on 12th of this month. This time, there are chances of announcing the decision only after getting a complete explanation from them.

Meanwhile, it is known that MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi have defected from the ruling YSR Congress Party to TDP.

The Speaker, who has issued notices earlier has asked them again to attend the hearing on the 12th of this month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X