AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram issues notices to four defected MLAs
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram once again issued notices to the MLAs who defected from the YSRCP in the matter of disqualification petitions. Assembly Speaker Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued notices to attend the inquiry on 12th of this month. This time, there are chances of announcing the decision only after getting a complete explanation from them.
Meanwhile, it is known that MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi have defected from the ruling YSR Congress Party to TDP.
The Speaker, who has issued notices earlier has asked them again to attend the hearing on the 12th of this month.
