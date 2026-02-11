AP Assembly switches to digital attendance

Vijayawada: Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session beginning on Wednesday, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has ordered a major change in House procedures by introducing a digital attendance system for MLAs.

With immediate effect, the traditional attendance register has been scrapped. The Speaker directed Assembly officials to record the presence of MLAs digitally, making physical signatures in the register redundant. Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar has issued a bulletin informing all members of the new system.

The decision assumes significance amid allegations from the ruling Telugu Desam Party that YSRCP MLAs have been signing the attendance register without actually participating in Assembly proceedings. TDP leaders have repeatedly accused opposition members of marking attendance and leaving the House, while drawing allowances.

YSRCP leaders, however, have countered the allegations and claimed that the ruling party is politicising attendance to target the opposition. With several YSRCP MLAs staying away from recent sessions, questions have also been raised over whether the party is attempting to avoid the risk of disqualification under Assembly rules.

Against this backdrop, the Speaker’s move to digital attendance gained significance among political circles.

Meanwhile, indications have emerged that YSRCP MLAs will attend the Assembly on Wednesday, at least for the Governor’s address. According to party sources, the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs are expected to wear black shirts as a mark of protest. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana has stated that former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the House on first day. Clarity on the party’s participation beyond the opening day is still awaited.