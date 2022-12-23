  • Menu
AP bags 3 national energy awards

Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K Vijayanand and Managing Director of APTRANSCO, B Sridhar receiving awards in New Delhi on Thursday
Andhra Pradesh receives three energy awards in 15th Enertia Awards Summit in New on Thursday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh receives three energy awards in 15th Enertia Awards Summit in New on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh was selected as the best state in the country in respect of energy infrastructure and development and APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) as the best transmission utility in the country.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) along with Rajasthan stood as the best renewable corporation. Special Chief Secretary Energy, K Vijayanand and Chairman & Managing Director of APTRANSCO, B Sridhar received the awards in New Delhi.

