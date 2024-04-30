Jagan is Modi’s adopted son, not YSR’s heir: Sharmila

Rajamahendravaram: APCC president YS Sharmila described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an adopted son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the heir of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Did Rajasekhara Reddy ever support the BJP, she asked. Sharmila pointed out that former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had strongly condemned the Godhra violence. But Jagan had failed to utter a word against the atrocities against women reported in Manipur.

PCC chief Sharmila came to Rajamahendravaram from Polavaram in Eluru district on Monday night as part of her election campaign tour. On the occasion, a huge roadshow was held from Katheru to the Deluxe Centre. Rajahmundry MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju, Rajahmundry city MLA candidate Boda Venkat and Rural MLA candidate Balepalli Muralidhar accompanied her.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the rally. She addressed a meeting from atop the campaign vehicle at the Deluxe Centre.

YS Sharmila describes BJP as ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’ combination. She said that the BJP would derive the benefit either if the YSRCP is voted to power or the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

She said that Polavaram project will be completed only when Congress comes to power. The party will accord special category status to the State for a period of 10 years. She also promised to build houses for every poor family. Sharmila called upon people to vote for Congress if they want the job calendar to be released every year and farm loan waiver should happen for farmers.

She lambasted the Jagan government for “encouraging” the liquor mafia and selling cheap quality liquor. While 27,000 teacher posts are left vacant, the YSRCP government tried to fill only 6,000 posts ahead of 2024 elections, she pointed out.

Sharmila lamented that even 10 years after the State bifurcation, AP has been deprived of a capital.

The PCC chief appealed to Rajahmundry people to vote for Parliament candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju and other party candidates contesting from Assembly constituencies.