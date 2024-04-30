Modi accuses Oppn of ‘One year, one PM’ scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress, despite its “tainted background”, is dreaming of snatching power in the country unaware that the INDI alliance is already vanquished in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing a rally in Solapur, Modi said a ‘mahayudh’ is going on in the INDI bloc over leadership and they have come up with a formula of “five PMs in five years”, who will eventually loot the country.

He said the people have tested him for 10 years whereas there is a leadership crisis in the INDIA bloc. “In this election, you will choose the guarantee of development for the next 5 years. On the other side, there are people, who before 2014, gave the country corruption, terrorism, and non-governance. Despite its tainted history, Congress is once again dreaming of snatching power in the country, but they do not know that in the first two phases of polls, the INDI alliance is vanquished,” said Modi.

“Will you give the reins of the country in someone’s hand who has not decided the name or face (of PM candidate)? Will anyone make that mistake?” he asked. “One year, one PM. The first one will loot as much as he wants, the second will continue to loot, and then the third, fourth and fifth will also do the same,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, Modi said the “nakli” Shiv Sena says they have multiple options for leadership. “Can the country run on this formula of ‘five PMs in five years’? In reality, they don’t want to run the country and are not concerned about your future. They just want to eat ‘malai’ (alluding to corruption),” he said. In the last 10 years, the emphasis of the Central government was on “true” social justice, whereas Congress worked to stall the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs in its 60-year rule, Modi said.

He said Maharashtra is the land of social justice.

“You have seen Congress’ rule of 60 years and also seen 10 years of Modi’s seva kaal. The kind of work done in the last 1decade for social justice had not taken place after Independence,” Modi said.

He said it is their (Congress’) policy to do nothing for backward sections so that they remain ‘aashrit’ on them, and votes can be sought. “We granted constitutional status to OBC commission, implemented OBC quota in medical exams, increased political quota for OBCs which is supposed to be raised by 10 years,” the PM said.

Without taking away the rights of Dalits, Adivasis, or OBCs, the government granted a 10 per cent quota to poor people in the general category, which was welcomed by everyone including Dalit leaders, he said. “As every child cannot get education in English medium, we allowed students to become doctors in Marathi medium. If they want to become engineers, they can study in Marathi. You can run the country, even if you do not know English,” he added.