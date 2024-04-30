Allotment of glass symbol to independents riles alliance

Vijayawada: The allotment of glass symbol to independent candidates treating it as a free symbol is causing concern among TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance leaders. As the election returning officers are allotting glass symbol to the independent and rebel candidates who seek the symbol, the alliance leaders fear it may have an adverse impact on the winning chances of their candidates. To the dismay of Jana Sena, the glass symbol was allotted to more than 25 candidates.

While the alliance party leaders are trying to convince the independent candidates who got glass symbol to withdraw from the contest, the YSRCP is said have been more interested on keeping such candidates in contest as it will dent the votes of triparty alliance.

So far, the glass symbol was allotted to some independent candidates in Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, Machilipatnam and Jaggaiahpet Assembly constituencies as the Jana Sena is contesting from Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency and Avanigadda and some seats in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts as well as Jaggampet Assembly constituency.

Though Jana Sena appealed to Election Commission not to allot glass symbol to independent candidates, the returning officers are said to be allotting the symbol considering it as a free symbol to independent candidates where the JSP is not in the fray.

Surprisingly, the officials have allotted glass symbol to Jana Sena rebel candidate Suryachandra at Jaggampet stating that they had allotted the glass symbol as per rules. It is said Suryachandra, who failed to get Jana Sena ticket, filed nomination as Jana Sena rebel candidate for Jaggampet Assembly constituency. Likewise, glass symbol was allotted to Navataram Party candidate Krishna Kishore who filed nomination for Vijayawada parliamentary constituency.

It may be noted that the Election Commission made it clear that the glass symbol is a free symbol and independent candidates can opt for it where there is no Jana Sena Party in fray.