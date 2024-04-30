In Manyam, YSRCP fights to retain all 4 reserved seats

Vizianagaram: The newly-formed Parvathipuram Manyam district has all the four Assembly constituencies reserved for either Scheduled Castes(SC) or Scheduled Tribes(ST).



There are 7,83,440 voters in Parvthipuram Manyam district as per the latest voter list. Among the voters, 3,22,589 are male, 4,00,779 female and 72 third gender.

Of the four Assembly seats of Salur, Kurupam and Palakonda are reserved for STs and only Parvathipuram for SCs. Currently,all the four seats are being held by the ruling YSRCP and all of the incumbents seeking second term.

In Kurupam, former Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani won twice from here and is expecting a hattrick. TJagadeeswari (TDP) is contesting against her and fighting to get her first chance to enter Assembly first time.

In Palakonda, VKalavathi is also trying for hattrick after winning two times in 2014 and 2019. She is facing NJayakrishna of Janasena Party.

InSalur, Deputy Chief minister (tribal welfare) PRajanna Dora has been winning here for the past four times since 2004 and now he is contesting fifth time, taking on GSandhya Rani of TDP.

Finally, in Parvathipuram(SC), MLA AJogarao is contesting for the second time and BVijaya Chandra of TDP is pitted against him. The ruling YSRCP candidates are campaigning alone while on the other hand, the alliance candidates are taking support from their partners and touring the villages, seeking the public support.

Tribal related issues, lack of basic infrastructure like roads and other problems are the basic issues here and lack of employment is the main problem for the youth in the district. The leaders have been promising solution for many years but nothing happened so far.