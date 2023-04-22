AP bags national award for crop insurance scheme

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh received national level award for implementation of YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme. The officials, including special chief secretary of agriculture Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and special commissioner Harikiran met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Friday and showed the award presented by the Government of India.

The Chief Minister congratulated the agricultural officials for winning national award and advised them to introduce technology in agricultural production. It may be noted that the Central government agricultural department secretary Manoj Ahuja presented the award under innovation category to special commissioner of agriculture Harikiran at PMFBY national conference held at Raipur recently. Andhra Pradesh is ahead in implementation of crop insurance scheme through e-crop system and implementing free crop insurance scheme basing on e-crop registration.