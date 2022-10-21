AP bags PMAY-Urban award for housing

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State has received Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Urban Award. Special Chief Secretary of the State Housing department Ajay Jain received the award from Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing Hardeep Singh Puri during 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' organised at Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a communiqué from the AP State Housing Development Corporation.

It may be recalled that the three-day Conclave was inaugurated by the Union Minister on Wednesday. The AP State government set up a stall in the conclave to showcase the urban housing in Andhra Pradesh.

Housing Development Corporation joint managing director M Siva Prasad, State TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, Chief Engineer GV Prasad, superintending engineer Nagabhushanam and others were present.