AP becomes first state to notify cancer as major health concern

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to officially notify cancer as a major health concern and implement a comprehensive action plan to control its spread.

The Chief Minister, along with renowned cancer specialist and state government advisor Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, released the Cancer Screening Atlas at the CM’s camp office. The atlas has been prepared by the health and family welfare department after conducting village-level cancer screening across the State. Officials said the atlas was developed using data collected from screening tests conducted on 2.9 crore people in the first phase. It presents a detailed picture of cancer prevalence across Andhra Pradesh’s 28 districts and identifies regional patterns in different types of cancer.

The document also outlines treatment requirements, including surgical, radiation, and medical therapies, to help strengthen local healthcare services. Through its Vision Statement, the atlas sets a target to significantly reduce cancer cases in the State by 2030 through advanced treatment facilities. Dr Dattatreyudu said Andhra Pradesh currently has 32,657 cancer patients. Citing estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO), he warned that cancer cases could rise by nearly 20 per cent by 2030 if preventive steps are not strengthened. He noted that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to develop a comprehensive cancer atlas.