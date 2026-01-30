Telangana EAPCET-2026 Schedule Announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the schedule for EAPCET-2026 on Friday. The notification will be issued on 14 February, with applications open from 19 February to 4 April. The agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled for 4 and 5 May. The engineering exam will take place from 9 May to 11 June. Students are advised to prepare accordingly for the upcoming tests, which are set to evaluate candidates across multiple disciplines in Telangana.