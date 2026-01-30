  1. Home
Telangana EAPCET-2026 Schedule Announced

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 4:46 PM IST
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the schedule for EAPCET-2026 on Friday. The notification will be issued on 14 February, with applications open from 19 February to 4 April. The agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled for 4 and 5 May. The engineering exam will take place from 9 May to 11 June. Students are advised to prepare accordingly for the upcoming tests, which are set to evaluate candidates across multiple disciplines in Telangana.

TSCHE EAPCET 2026Telangana entrance examsEngineering agriculture pharmacy testsEAPCET schedule announcementTelangana higher education
