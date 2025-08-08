AP BJP chief meets Modi, discusses aqua farmers' issues

BJP Andhra Pradesh (AP) President PVN Madhav held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, during which he highlighted the importance of grassroots engagement within the party. Madhav revealed that Modi provided valuable suggestions for strengthening the party's presence in the state, emphasising the need to connect with every party worker.

During the meeting, Madhav raised concerns about the challenges faced by aqua farmers in AP as a result of Trump-era tariffs. The Prime Minister responded by stating that alternative measures are being explored to mitigate future issues.

Madhav also discussed the struggles of farmers and various communities in the state, presenting a roadmap for the BJP's development strategy in Andhra Pradesh. He announced plans to organise the Harghar Tiranga programme in every village to commemorate Independence Day.

Additionally, Madhav refuted claims that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has support from the Centre, asserting that the BJP is committed to exposing and fighting against the party's alleged corrupt activities.