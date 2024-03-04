AP BJP chief reacts on alliance with TDP and Jana Sena

Amaravati: The time for assembly and parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh is around the corner and the election schedule is going to be released in a few days. The seat sharing between TDP and Jana Sena parties also took place. Both parties are also announcing candidates. But so far nothing has been revealed about the alliance of these parties with BJP. No announcement has been made from the BJP leadership regarding the alliance. BJP state president Purandeshwari made a key statement on the alliance.

Purandeshwari said that if there is an alliance, the leaders of their party will announce it. She said that they have prepared a list of candidates for all 175 assembly and 25 MP seats and will send their list to the high command in two days. She said that up to 2,000 candidates have come to contest the elections. After examining them, three to five candidates have been shortlisted for each constituency. She said that her parliamentary committee will review and finalize the final candidates. She said that they are taking opinions from the manifesto committee and will announce the manifesto soon.