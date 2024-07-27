Harish Shankar super satisfied with ‘Mr. Bachchan’ teaser cut

The highly anticipated action drama "Mr. Bachchan," starring Ravi Teja and directed by Harish Shankar, is currently in the final stages of post-production. The team has been working tirelessly to ensure the film is ready for its grand release on August 15, with special paid premieres scheduled for the evening of August 14.

"Mr. Bachchan" is an official remake of Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster hit "Raid." The film has generated significant buzz, thanks to the dynamic duo of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar, who are collaborating for the third time. The anticipation has been further heightened with the release of a couple of songs and a captivating showreel.

Harish Shankar recently announced on Twitter that the teaser work for "Mr. Bachchan" has been completed. He expressed his satisfaction with the final cut, stating, "Just done with teaser work…Super satisfied with the output and the crisp cut of Ujwal. A memorable teaser on the way!" Fans can expect an official announcement about the teaser release plans soon.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress Bhagyashri Borse will make her Tollywood debut in "Mr. Bachchan." The film also features the versatile actor Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist, promising a thrilling performance. The project is being bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, ensuring top-notch production values.

Music for the film is composed by Micky J Meyer, whose tunes have already struck a chord with the audience. With the combined talents of Ravi Teja, Harish Shankar, and a stellar supporting cast, "Mr. Bachchan" is poised to be a major success at the box office.

As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build. "Mr. Bachchan" promises to deliver an engaging blend of action and drama, making it a must-watch for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.