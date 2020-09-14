AP BJP leader Budda Srikanth Reddy booked for forcibly entering a temple amid coronavirus restrictions

A case has been registered against a BJP leader for forcibly entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahanadi temple in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Police has registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations.

According to the complaint, the BJP leader reached the temple for darshan on Saturday evening where he was denied entry by temple authorities from entering the sanctum sanctorum for 'Sparsa Darsan' of the Almighty, due to the pandemic guidelines. This has led to the exchange of words between Reddy and the temple staff. However, he left the spot after being told by the temple authorities that they would not allow Sparsa Darsan without the permission of the executive officer

Later, the BJP leader had reached the temple for the second time and entered the sanctum despite the objection of temple staff by removing his shirt as per temple rules, which has led to the verbal war between him and temple protocol inspector Surendranath Reddy.

However, a complaint was filed at a local police station accusing the leader for violating COVID-19 restrictions.