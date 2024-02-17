Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
Just In
AP BJP leaders attend BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam
Highlights
Bharat Mandapam
Andhra Pradesh BJP Official Spokesperson Lanka Dinkar, along with BJP vice-presidents Vishnu Kumar Raju, party leaders Bhanuprakash Reddy, Kola Anand, Samanchi Srinivas, and other members, attended the BJP National Convention held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS