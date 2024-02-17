  • Menu
AP BJP leaders attend BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam

AP BJP leaders attend BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam
Highlights

Bharat Mandapam

Andhra Pradesh BJP Official Spokesperson Lanka Dinkar, along with BJP vice-presidents Vishnu Kumar Raju, party leaders Bhanuprakash Reddy, Kola Anand, Samanchi Srinivas, and other members, attended the BJP National Convention held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.


X