AP Blind Cricket Assn delegation meets CS

Vijayawada: A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Blind Cricket Association met Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat here on Wednesday. The team, which recently won the Blind Women’s World Cricket Cup, met the chief secretary under the leadership of team captain Deepika and team member Karuna Kumari.

During the interaction, the chief secretary congratulated the blind women’s cricket team for their remarkable achievement. He assured that the government would extend all necessary support and assistance to the visually challenged cricketers who brought international recognition to Andhra Pradesh.

Those who met the chief secretary included AP Blind Cricket Association president Chenna Sarath Babu, secretary G Ravinder, coach and treasurer as well as Arjuna Award recipient Ajay Kumar Reddy, T20 Blind Cricket World Cup India Captain Deepika TC, T20 Blind Cricket World Cup star player Karuna Kumari, Team India manager Shikha Shetty, board manager K Keerthana, medical head Dr Jinka Lakshmi Prasanna and Lakshmi Narayan Kurra from Bengaluru, among others.