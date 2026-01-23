TPCC Chief says no political veneagance in phone tapping case

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said the state government was functioning strictly in accordance with the Constitution and that ongoing investigations into the previous regime were not driven by political vendetta.

Speaking during an informal interaction, Goud said the government was examining all actions taken during the earlier administration. He argued that had the intention been political revenge, arrests would have been made immediately after the formation of the present government.

Goud also announced that Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan would undertake a padayatra from March 28 to April 1 in connection with the renaming of the MNREGA scheme. He added that the AICC Telangana in-charge would participate in village-level meetings being organised across the state.