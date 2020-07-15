AP cabinet approves to provide financial aide to backward class women under YSR Cheyutha scheme

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has discussed a total of 22 issues where crucial decisions were taken. The cabinet has decided to apply the YSR Cheyutha scheme to more than 25 lakh women belonging to backward classes. Implementing the promise given to women during the election, the cabinet given nod to provide financial aide of Rs. 18,750 per year to women of SC, ST, BC and minority taking cumulative of Rs. 75 thousand rupees for the next four years. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the scheme on August 12.

On the other hand, the Cabinet has a nod to GO MS22 regarding the infrastructure development work being carried out in government schools as part of Nadu-Nedu program today. In three years, development work will be carried out in government schools, hostels and colleges. Ongole and Srikakulam have given the green signal for the recruitment of 420 teaching and 170 non-teaching posts in Triple IT. Employees and teachers protested against the presence of CPS during the last government regime and said that cases registered against them shall be dismissed.

The cabinet has decided to lift the cases against some people who allegedly attacked the old police station in Guntur. Kurnool district has said it is okay to set up a sheep breeding training center at Rs 5 crore near Papili. He also expressed willingness to set up another center in Anantapur district. It has been decided to set up a Veterinary Polytechnic College at Kommamorri in Kurnool district at a cost of Rs 9 crore and was decided to recruit 9712 jobs at once in the Medical Health Department.

Here are the other aspects that the cabinet approved

Government steps towards setting up of 10 thousand MW solar power plant. To this end, the Cabinet approved the amendment to the AP Agricultural Land Act-2006 (Conversion for Non-Agriculture Purpose) and decided to bring an ordinance on this.

Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020 to enable renewable energy exports outside the State. Government take measures to encourage unconventional power generation to attract more investors in the sector.

Government has taken key decisions regarding 10 thousand MW solar power projects. The government is taking up these key projects as part of its efforts to provide free electricity to farmers during the day and decides to enter into PPA for 25 years.

Decided to set up a corporation exclusively for Rayalaseema Development. Cabinet approves Special Purpose Vehicle for Rayalaseema Project Capacity Enhancement and Canal Expansion Works.

APRSDMPCL Capital, which will be 100 per cent government-owned company, has an outlay of Rs. 40,000 crore, to take steps to divert water to Rayalaseema region, which is suffering from a shortage of drinking and irrigated water, during the floods.

The government is taking immediate steps to store 27 TMC of water in Gandikota and approved release of Rs 145.94 crore for Gandikota project evictees.

Cabinet approves to give government guarantee allowing APIIC to get loans upto Rs 2,000 crore.