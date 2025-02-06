Live
AP Cabinet Decisions: 34% Reservation for BCs, Support for Women Entrepreneurs
The AP Cabinet approved 34% reservation for BCs in nominated posts, measures to support women entrepreneurs, and other key decisions for state development.
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, met in the first block of the Secretariat to discuss and approve several significant AP Cabinet decisions. Among the key resolutions passed, the Cabinet approved a 34% reservation for BCs (Backward Classes) in nominated posts. This move is aimed at enhancing the representation of BCs in key positions within the state.
In addition to this, the Cabinet approved the regularization of unobjectionable lands within the Gajuwaka revenue village limits in Visakhapatnam and deliberated on the AP Knowledge Society Capacity Building proposal. The Cabinet also discussed and moved forward with amendments to the Pattadar Pass Book Act.
Minister Parthasarathy briefed the press on the AP Cabinet decisions, emphasizing measures to support women entrepreneurs in the state. The Cabinet's decision includes changes to the MSME Food Processing and EV policies to promote women from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities. As part of this, various incentives will be provided to encourage these women to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.
Other key AP Cabinet decisions include the approval of payments for pending bills related to water and tree works, as well as the withdrawal of cases against engineers in the Water Resources Department. Furthermore, the Cabinet has authorized the invitation of tenders for constructing new houses with full amenities in the Polavaram eviction colonies.
These AP Cabinet decisions signal a focused effort by the state government to empower marginalized communities, particularly women entrepreneurs, and to improve the socio-economic infrastructure across the state.