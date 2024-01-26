AP Cabinet meet on Jan 31

Vijayawada: State Cabinet is going to meet on January 31. Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued orders to this effect.

The last Cabinet meeting before going to polls assumes importance as the state government is likely take Cabinet approval for several new schemes aimed at elections. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss Assembly session scheduled to be held in February to pass vote on account budget.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at AP Secretariat at 11 am.