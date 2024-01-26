  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet meet on Jan 31

AP Cabinet meet on Jan 31
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: State Cabinet is going to meet on January 31. Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued orders to this effect.The last Cabinet meeting...

Vijayawada: State Cabinet is going to meet on January 31. Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued orders to this effect.

The last Cabinet meeting before going to polls assumes importance as the state government is likely take Cabinet approval for several new schemes aimed at elections. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss Assembly session scheduled to be held in February to pass vote on account budget.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at AP Secretariat at 11 am.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X