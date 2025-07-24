  • Menu
AP cabinet meet today
Highlights

Highlights

Vijayawada: AP cabinet meeting meeting led by Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to be held at Secretariat at 11 a.m today.

The cabinet meeting gained importance as Chief Minister Chandrababu is focusing more on attracting investments to state and as part of it the Chief Minister's delegation leaving for Singapore on July 26.

The cabinet is likely to approve the investment proposals made in State Investment Promotion Board meeting. The CM also likely to brief the Ministers over his proposed Singapore tour to attract investments. In addition the cabinet likely to discuss on NALA Act.

The cabinet also discuss on ongoing works in Amaravati capital and second phase of Amaravati Land pooling.

