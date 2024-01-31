AP Cabinet meeting ends, here are the decisions approved

The recently held cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, addressed several significant matters and made crucial decisions. One of the positive outcomes for the unemployed in Andhra Pradesh is the green signal given by Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) for the release of a notification. The cabinet approved the allocation of 6,100 posts for the maintenance of DSC. This decision aims to create employment opportunities and provide relief to the unemployed population in the state. During the cabinet meeting several other important issues were discussed, and decisions were made.

Here are the key points:

1. The government has given the green signal for the release of the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification, which is good news for the unemployed in Andhra Pradesh.

2. The Cabinet approved the maintenance of DSC with 6,100 posts, indicating a commitment to addressing the employment needs of the state.

3. The 4th installment of YSR Cheyutha a welfare program, received approval from the Cabinet and funds are set to be released in February for various developmental purposes.

5. The Cabinet approved the release of funds worth Rs. 5,000 crores for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority women.

6. Resolutions passed by SIPB (Single Window Clearance System for Industries) received the green signal from the Cabinet.

7. Investment proposals worth Rs. 22,000 crores in the energy sector were approved by the Cabinet.

8. The decision to have a Panchayat Secretary for each Gram Panchayat was approved.

9. The Cabinet approved the participation of the IB (Intelligence Bureau) in SERT (State Emergency Response Team).

10. The retirement age of non-teaching staff working in universities and higher education institutions was increased from 60 to 62.

11. The Cabinet approved the filling of 689 posts in the Forest Department.

12. Two wind power projects in Nandyala and Kurnool districts were given approval.

13. The Cabinet approved the setting up of 600 MW wind power projects in Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts.

14. The establishment of the post of Registrar to RJUKT (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) was approved.