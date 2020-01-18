AP Cabinet meeting postponed to January 20

Amaravati: The AP Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled to commence on Saturday (January 18) in the afternoon has been postponed to Monday.

The government has taken this decision as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Delhi tour on Saturday. As per the new schedule, the Cabinet meeting will be held at 9 am on Monday.

On Friday, the high-power committee has met with CM YS Jagan and has given a power-point presentation on the GN Rao committee and Boston Consultancy Group report at CM camp office at Tadepalli.

In this context, the high-power committee is going to submit its report in the Cabinet meeting on Monday. Later on that day, the special AP Assembly session will be held over three capitals issue and decentralization of administration in the state. The YSRCP government is planning to pass the bill in this session.