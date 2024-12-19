AP cabinet meeting underway, focuses on key development initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is currently convened at the Secretariat to discuss pivotal decisions impacting the ongoing development projects in Amaravati. The agenda includes deliberations on the outcomes of the 42nd and 43rd meetings of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), with significant investment decisions amounting to Rs. 24,276 crore slated for approval.

During the meeting, the cabinet is expected to provide administrative permissions essential for advancing various projects. A proposal regarding amendments to the Municipalities Act of 1965 is also on the table, aiming to streamline urban governance.

Additionally, the cabinet will consider the allocation of an additional 10 acres of land to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, a strategic move to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Further discussions will focus on several amendments under the Urban Development Department, which are anticipated to promote urban planning and management efficiency. The cabinet is set to review the issue of re-tendering under the Jaljeevan Mission, a flagship program aimed at improving water supply systems.

Moreover, a draft bill to amend the Municipalities and Municipal Corporations Act is expected to receive approval, signifying a commitment to modernize local governance.

In light of recent floods, the cabinet is also reviewing crucial measures for rescheduling loans and providing exemptions on stamp duty for flood victims across ten districts in the state, reinforcing its dedication to supporting those affected by natural disasters.

The outcomes of this meeting are poised to lay the groundwork for significant advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and disaster management in Andhra Pradesh.