AP cabinet to form commission to study SIT report in Tirumala laddu adulteration

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to establish a commission of inquiry into the Tirumala laddu adulteration scandal.

The decision was made during a three-hour cabinet meeting, where the SIT report was also discussed. The report had recommended action only against those directly involved.

The cabinet noted discrepancies between the SIT investigation, the charge sheet, and the information provided to the government. It was agreed that a commission would review all three aspects thoroughly and present the facts.