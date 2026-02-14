  1. Home
AP Cabinet to introduce Rs 3.48 lakh crore Budget today

  • Created On:  14 Feb 2026 10:38 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 10.30 am today to approve the 2026-27 financial budget, which is expected to amount to approximately Rs 3.48 lakh crore.

At 11.15 am, Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the full budget in the Assembly, while Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha will do so in the Legislative Council. Following this, the government will separately present the agricultural budget, with Minister Atchannaidu handling the presentation in the Assembly and Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad in the Council.

This marks the third time that Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the budget, having previously submitted the Vote Account Budget and a partial budget. Having completed his preparations, he aims to present a comprehensive budget for 2026-27, balancing development initiatives and welfare schemes.

The budget has been crafted to align with government priorities and public benefit, following pre-budget meetings held ten days prior, during which proposals from various ministers and department secretaries were considered. The AP Finance Department has indicated that this budget will differ from traditional approaches used in previous years.

