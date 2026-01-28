AP Cabinet to Meet in Amaravati Today

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet today, January 28, at the state secretariat in Amaravati, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 11 am. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to official sources, the Cabinet is expected to deliberate on several key issues concerning the state. Prominent among them are decisions related to the allocation of land to various organisations. After the listed agenda items are taken up, there is also a possibility of discussions on the conduct of the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh Budget Session.

Crucial decisions regarding the dates, duration and procedures of the Assembly sessions are likely to be finalised during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed ministers to effectively counter criticism from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He has asked them to remain alert to misinformation circulating on social media and to take appropriate action wherever required.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss Chief Minister Naidu’s recent visit to Davos and its implications for the state.