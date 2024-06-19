AP cabinet to meet on June 24

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is set to take place on the 24th of this month, marking the first gathering under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting, scheduled for 10 am at the Secretariat, will address various issues concerning the state.

In preparation for the meeting, all government departments have been instructed to submit proposals on the topics to be discussed. The Chief Minister's office has set a deadline of 4 pm on the 21st for the submission of these proposals.

This Cabinet meeting comes after the recent formation of the new government in the state, and is expected to outline the agenda and priorities of the administration moving forward. Chief Minister Chandrababu is expected to preside over the meeting, which will bring together key officials and decision-makers to address pressing issues facing Andhra Pradesh.