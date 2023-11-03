AP cabinet to meet today, address the teacher recruitment issue

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan. The meeting will take place at 11 am in the First Block Cabinet meeting hall of the Secretariat. Official sources have indicated that several important issues will be discussed, and decisions will be made. One of the key topics expected to be addressed is the issuance of the DSC notification for teacher appointments.



After the cabinet meeting, CM Jagan is also set to hold a special meeting with the ministers. This meeting will cover various updates and developments in the state, including discussions on the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra. The focus will be on raising awareness about the recently released draft list of voters and encouraging the registration of new voters. Efforts are being made to establish a system at the constituency level and connect it with the state office.

Initially, the cabinet meeting was scheduled for the 31st of the previous month but was postponed to Friday due to the Vizianagaram train accident.