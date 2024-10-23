AP Cabinet to meet today, likely to give approval for free gas cylinder scheme

A cabinet meeting is set to take place at the Secretariat on Wednesday at 11 AM, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The agenda includes significant discussions on several important proposals, particularly concerning the governance of temples and welfare initiatives for the public.

One of the main items on the agenda will be a proposal to amend the existing law governing the appointment of governing bodies for various temples across the state. The cabinet is expected to deliberate on increasing the governing council membership from 15 to 17 members. Additionally, a proposal to appoint two Brahmins as members of these governing bodies will be on the table. If approved, this would pave the way for the appointment of 17 members, including a chairman, to oversee temple governance.

The meeting will also focus on implementing the state's Free Gas Cylinders Scheme, part of the government's Deepam initiative. Under this scheme, eligible households will receive three free gas cylinders as a Diwali gift, effective from the 31st of this month. The current retail price of a gas cylinder is Rs. 876, with the central government providing a subsidy of Rs. 25 per cylinder. However, the state's distribution of three free cylinders annually will create a financial burden of approximately Rs. 2,684 crore, totaling Rs. 13,423 crore over five years.

In addition, the cabinet will discuss the introduction of a free sand policy. During the previous cabinet meeting, CM Chandrababu expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ongoing issues surrounding sand availability and pricing. There is an expectation from the Chief Minister that this cabinet will implement necessary changes to address the high rates and shortages, ensuring the objectives of the sand policy are met effectively.