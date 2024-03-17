Live
AP CEO gives directions to officials in the wake of enforcement of MCC
The Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, has issued a directive to all District Election Officers to remove any hoardings, posters, and cut-outs with political announcements in government offices and public places by three o'clock this afternoon. This order is in line with the strict implementation of the Code of Conduct for Elections in the state.
Meena conducted a review meeting through a video conference with all District Election Officers to ensure that the election code of conduct is being followed diligently across the state. During the meeting, various aspects such as flying squad teams conducting thorough field inspections, the effective use of the electronic seizure management system, and prompt resolution of complaints received through the sea whistle were discussed.
All District Election Officers and additional CEOs participated in the meeting where Meena emphasized the importance of upholding the election code of conduct and maintaining a fair electoral process. This directive aims to prevent any bias or influence in the electoral process and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.