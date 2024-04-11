AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena issues orders to curb illegal storage of liquor ahead of elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued orders to prevent the illegal storage, sale, and distribution of liquor in the context of the upcoming general elections. The Managing Director of the State Beverages Corporation has been instructed to increase surveillance through webcasting and GPS technology to curb illegal liquor supply.



The CEO said that the CCTV cameras are set to be installed at key locations such as distilleries-breweries, entry and exit points in liquor godowns, and liquor manufacturing-storage areas in the state. He said GPS connectivity will be established for vehicles going to and from liquor godowns, as well as for vehicles supplying liquor from manufacturing companies to liquor shops and bars.

"The Chief Electoral Officer's office and District Election Officers' offices will be linked to monitor the entire process through webcasting. All arrangements related to webcasting and GPS tracking of liquor delivery vehicles should be completed by the 15th of this month," CEO asserted.

The Commissioner of the Excise Department and the Commissioner of the Special Enforcement Bureau have also been directed to prevent illegal liquor activities by implementing strong action plans and intensifying inspections. Roads are to be closed to prevent any attempts to lure voters with alcohol.

The CEO said that the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the State Chief Electoral Officer's office should be strictly enforced in this regard.