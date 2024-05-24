  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CEO Orders High Speed Internet for Counting Centers on Counting Day

AP CEO Orders High Speed Internet for Counting Centers on Counting Day
x
Highlights

In a move to ensure smooth and efficient counting of votes on the 4th of next month, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed all district officials to make strict arrangements in the counting centers.

In a move to ensure smooth and efficient counting of votes on the 4th of next month, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed all district officials to make strict arrangements in the counting centers.

One of the key suggestions made by the CEO is to have a dedicated pathway for the transfer of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the strong rooms to the counting centers, separate from the area designated for candidates and their agents. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having computers with high speed internet connectivity ready for use in those centers.

Furthermore, CEO Meena stressed the need for hiring expert staff for fast data entry during the counting process. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that the results are tabulated accurately and in a timely manner, without any delays or technical glitches.

With these measures in place, the CEO is confident that the counting of votes will be conducted efficiently and transparently, in line with the democratic principles of free and fair elections

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X