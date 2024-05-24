AP CEO Orders High Speed Internet for Counting Centers on Counting Day

In a move to ensure smooth and efficient counting of votes on the 4th of next month, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed all district officials to make strict arrangements in the counting centers.

One of the key suggestions made by the CEO is to have a dedicated pathway for the transfer of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the strong rooms to the counting centers, separate from the area designated for candidates and their agents. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of having computers with high speed internet connectivity ready for use in those centers.

Furthermore, CEO Meena stressed the need for hiring expert staff for fast data entry during the counting process. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that the results are tabulated accurately and in a timely manner, without any delays or technical glitches.



With these measures in place, the CEO is confident that the counting of votes will be conducted efficiently and transparently, in line with the democratic principles of free and fair elections

