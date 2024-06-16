  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Zomato may buy Paytm's movie ticketing business: Reports

Zomato may buy Paytms movie ticketing business: Reports
x
Highlights

Online food delivery platform Zomato is in advanced discussions to buy Paytm's movie ticketing and events business, according to multiple reports.

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato is in advanced discussions to buy Paytm's movie ticketing and events business, according to multiple reports.

This move aligns with Zomato's plan to expand its 'going out' offerings.

The potential deal could value Paytm's vertical at around Rs 1,500 crore, as per reports.

Zomato or Paytm were yet to comment on the reports.

If finalised, this acquisition would be Zomato's second-largest purchase, following its acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021, which was an all-stock deal worth Rs 4,447 crore.

Meanwhile, Zomato has invested Rs 300 crore in its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, as this segment is projected to surpass its core food delivery business.

The board of the company has approved the investment of Rs 300 crore in Blinkit Commerce, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies accessed via TheKredible.

Additionally, Zomato will also invest Rs 100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, its events arm, which specialises in curating and selling tickets for concerts, parties, and festivals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X