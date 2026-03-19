AP CEO trains officials for intensive electoral roll revision

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav on Wednesday held a training programme for deputy district election officers on the upcoming SIR of the electoral roll here at the Secretariat.

“The Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh, conducted a training programme to... the Commissioners of Municipal Corporations in the State, who are newly designated as Deputy District Election Officers on Special Intensive Revision,” an official release said. As many as 15 municipal commissioners, along with two additional municipal commissioners, have attended the training programme.

They came from the urban local bodies of Vizag, Srikakulam, Eluru, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Chittoor, Tirupati and others. The CEO explained the need for taking up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, key processes and the various roles of different ranks of officials. Technical training has also been imparted on mapping of electors in the BLO-App, while the CEO stressed the need for maximum mapping of electors in the present electoral roll with the electoral roll of 2002. Yadav stressed the importance of training all the Booth Level Officers in their respective areas for the upcoming SIR.