AP Chambers lauds CM for granting industry status to tourism sector

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AP Chambers) heartily thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for the significant announcements made during Tourism Day.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao and Secretary B Rajasekhar said that the decision to grant industry status to the tourism sector is a momentous step that they have been advocating for over the past five years. This proactive measure is expected to stimulate growth and investment in tourism, which is vital for our state’s economy, they said.

They also thanked the Chief Minister for addressing the request to allow restaurants to remain open until midnight. This change will enhance the dining experience for locals and tourists alike, contributing positively to the tourism landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

They said that they are looking forward to the upcoming tourism policy announcement on October 15 and requested the chief minister to see that it includes a separate and attractive beverage and liquor policy.

In addition, they urged the government to focus on the development of Buddhist circuits and to work towards securing World Heritage status for significant sites such as Lepakshi, Gandikota Grand Canyon and Fort and Belum Caves.

Moreover, they requested the State government to consider an attractive and exclusive ‘Beach Shacks Policy’ for the entire coastline covering nine districts from Srikakulam to Nellore. This policy should address critical issues such as CRZ/CZMA regulations, clean beaches, waste disposal, and a code of conduct for responsible tourism practices, promoting sustainable beach tourism.