AP Chambers to host Business Expo 2025 from DecEMBER 12

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) will conduct second edition ‘AP Chambers Business Expo 2025’ from December 12 to 14 in the city.

The board meeting of chambers took place here on Tuesday, with members from diverse sectors across the state in attendance.

President Potluri Bhaskara Rao hailed the inaugural expo in November 2024 as a resounding success, drawing over 150 exhibitors from various sectors and attracting more than 30,000 visitors over three days.

The event featured sectoral seminars that fostered networking, collaboration, and innovation among industrialists and entrepreneurs. The upcoming 2025 expo is expected to feature around 160 exhibitors and draw over 30,000 footfalls.

It will target MSMEs, entrepreneurs, industrialists, professionals, innovators, service providers, and consumers, offering a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth.

Parallel sectoral seminars will include participation from ministers, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, and experts. AP Chambers urged Andhra Pradesh-based businesses to leverage this opportunity for collaboration and expansion. During discussions, the federation expressed hope that the state government would release the second instalment of industrial incentives this month.

Members expressed concerned over power charges in Andhra Pradesh remaining significantly higher than in neighbouring states, constituting a major portion of production costs for industries.

Bhaskara Rao appealed to the government to reduce electricity tariffs, noting that lower charges would help MSMEs and large industries cut costs and attract fresh investments. He also pointed out that despite the state’s focus on ‘Speed of Doing Business’, excessive inspections and compliances from multiple departments continue to burden industries. He urged simplification of ground-level procedures to ease operational pressures.

AP Chambers’ office-bearers, including executive vice-president B Raja Sekhar, general secretary Subbarao Ravuri and treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu attended the meeting.