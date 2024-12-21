AP Chambers urges rethink on GST hike on garments

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has written to chairperson of GST Council and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the government to reconsider the proposed changes to the GST rates on garments.

These changes include raising the GST from 12 percent to 18 percent on garments priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 and imposing a 28 percent GST on garments priced above Rs 10,000, said Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of AP Chambers in the submission.

In the representation, Bhaskara Rao said that the textile and garment sector in Andhra Pra-desh is a key contributor to employment and the state’s economy.

He highlighted that the pro-posed GST hike could severely impact this vital sector, which is already grappling with rising input costs, global market fluctuations, and reduced consumer spending.