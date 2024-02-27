AP CID accuses Naidu, kin of ‘intimidating’ officials

New Delhi: Alleging that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members are intimidating public officials probing the alleged Skill Development Corporation case, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to cancel his bail.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi apprised a bench presided over by Justice Bela M Trivdei that Naidu’s family members are openly threatening officials involved in the investigation in the case with a payback once they come back to power.

The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, observed that the apex court cannot consider the submissions unless the alleged statements are not placed on record.

In response, Rohtagi said that an interlocutory application containing the transcript of an interview given by Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh has been placed on record. Pressing for cancellation of Naidu’s bail, the senior counsel said that no benefit of bail or liberty should accrue to the accused in view of the ensuing election.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Naidu, said that they would respond to the application moved by the state government.

Allowing Naidu a period of two weeks to respond to the allegations, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

The special leave petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh CID before the Supreme Court challenges the decision by the Andhra Pradesh High Court passed in November last year ordering release of the TDP leader on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him.

A bench of Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao of the High Court made ‘absolute’ the interim bail granted to Naidu on October 31 on medical grounds.

A division bench of the Supreme Court in January this year delivered a split verdict on a plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against him in the same case. Resultantly, his plea was referred to the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a larger Bench to settle the law.