AP CID issues notices TDP central office, asks on who is the editor of Chaitanya Ratham

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials went to Amaravati TDP central office and served notices to TDP General Secretary over the news being published in the Chaitanya Ratham an affiliated magzine of TDP. The CID also said to have collected the details of the news articles in Chaitanya Ratham.

It is reported that the CID has raised questions about who is the editor and management of that magazine and served notices to the lawyer there.

The CID has registered a case on the complaint of AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath alleging false news.