AP CID serves notices to Nara Lokesh over Red Book issue

The Andhra Pradesh CID has sent notices to Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in relation to the Red Book case. The CID officials approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court alleging that Lokesh had been threatening them regarding the Red Book.
Following court instructions, the CID officials sent the notices to Lokesh via WhatsApp on Friday. Lokesh confirmed receipt of the notices through a reply to the CID on WhatsApp.
The ACB court has postponed further hearings on the matter to January 9.
