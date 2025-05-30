  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu to attend CII Annual Summit in Delhi

AP CM Chandrababu to attend CII Annual Summit in Delhi
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently visiting Delhi, where he is set to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit taking place at 4.30 pm today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently visiting Delhi, where he is set to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit taking place at 4.30 pm today. During the summit, he is expected to present the state's development plans, investment opportunities, and government policies to CII members.

CM Naidu arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding a three-day Mahanadu event in Kadapa. He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, TDP MPs, and supporters. Following his arrival, he proceeded directly to his official residence, Vanjanpath.

After participating in the CII conference, the Chief Minister will return to Vijayawada, where he is scheduled to arrive at 8.30 pm. Following his commitments in Vijayawada, CM Naidu is scheduled to embark on a tour of Rajahmundry on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick